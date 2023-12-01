LOADING

Sister Justine talks about St. Maximilian Kolbe

Michael Mroziak December 1, 2023
The students are about to embark on a field trip to a Holocaust Museum. Before they enter, Sister Justine shares the story of St. Maximilian Kolbe, a Catholic priest and prisoner at Auschwitz who volunteered to take the place of a fellow prisoner condemned to death.

Listen here:

