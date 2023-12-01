The students are about to embark on a field trip to a Holocaust Museum. Before they enter, Sister Justine shares the story of St. Maximilian Kolbe, a Catholic priest and prisoner at Auschwitz who volunteered to take the place of a fellow prisoner condemned to death.
Get our WNYCatholic newsletter in your inbox today!
All the latest local, national and world Catholic news, messages from our Bishop, stunning photography and inspiring feature stories — twice each week via email.
By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Western New York Catholic. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact