More than 8,000 Catholics from across New York state will gather this weekend at the Shrine of Our Lady of Martyrs in Auriesville to celebrate the real presence of Jesus Christ in the Eucharist. This congress, organized by the eight Catholic dioceses in New York, is part of the three-year National Eucharistic Revival, sponsored by the bishops of the United States.

Seventeen bishops will concelebrate Mass on Saturday, Oct. 21. In fact, more than 250 bishops, priests, deacons and seminarians will be a part of that liturgy. The Congress will also include talks in both English and Spanish by nationally known Catholic speakers, music, Eucharistic Adoration, and opportunities for fellowship and socializing. You can find the full schedule under the INFO tab at https://link.edgepilot.com/s/d639a56b/aOZ0fDF3v0yYMCGa-tWU4g?u=https://nyseucharisticcongress.org/

Bishop Edward Scharfenberger, of the Diocese of Albany where the Shrine of Our Lady of Martyrs is located, said, “Think of the Eucharistic Congress as a personal invitation from the Holy Spirit to a mini retreat, a springboard for your own reflection on the eucharistic presence of Jesus in your life and in His mystical body, the Church, of which you are a beloved member.”

Cardinal Timothy Dolan, archbishop of New York, said, “Our Lord loves us so much that He chooses to remain with us in the Holy Eucharist. I pray that through this Eucharistic Congress, many will come to better know, love and serve Him, by strengthening our love and faith in this wonderful gift of His real presence.”

You can follow https://link.edgepilot.com/s/2ece150b/DXrqswHPik_67XI7nG8glw?u=https://www.facebook.com/NYSEC2023 for updates, including pictures and video throughout the weekend.