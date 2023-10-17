LOADING

Type to search

Catholic Life Features

All Souls Mass honors Polish Ancestors on Nov. 5

wnycatholic October 17, 2023
Share

The annual Polish Ancestors Day and All Souls Mass will take place at St. Stanislaus Cemetery on Sunday, Nov. 5. A Mass for the souls of deceased clergy, religious and all lay members of the community, will be offered at 3 p.m. inside the Resurrection Mausoleum Chapel at the cemetery.

Beginning at 1 p.m. experts from the Polish Genealogical Society of New York State, will be on hand to share advice about conducting family research. Also available will be detailed maps of the cemetery for those searching for ancestors’ graves. Special memorial candles from Poland will be available for placing on graves as well. A tour of the historic cemetery will be offered at 1:30 p.m. Holy Mass with the Chopin Singing Society will be celebrated for the souls of lay, clergy and religious members of the community at 3 p.m.

All members of the community are invited and encouraged to attend, especially parents and grandparents who would like to pass on the tradition of remembering our ancestors around this time of year, to the next generation. The day’s activities are being organized by the Association of Priests for Polish Affairs, the Polish Legacy Project of Buffalo, and the Polish Genealogical Society of New York State.

Resurrection Mausoleum is located at 700 Pine Ridge Heritage Blvd., Cheektowaga.

For more information, contact Andy Gołębiowski at 716-510-7562.

Tags:
Previous Article

You Might also Like

History of Halloween, the start of All Saints Day
wnycatholic November 1, 2022
Subscribe!

Get our WNYCatholic newsletter in your inbox today!

 

All the latest local, national and world Catholic news, messages from our Bishop, stunning photography and inspiring feature stories — twice each week via email.

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Western New York Catholic. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

Related Stories

History of Halloween, the start of All Saints Day
@Western New York Catholic 2020