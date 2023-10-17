The annual Polish Ancestors Day and All Souls Mass will take place at St. Stanislaus Cemetery on Sunday, Nov. 5. A Mass for the souls of deceased clergy, religious and all lay members of the community, will be offered at 3 p.m. inside the Resurrection Mausoleum Chapel at the cemetery.

Beginning at 1 p.m. experts from the Polish Genealogical Society of New York State, will be on hand to share advice about conducting family research. Also available will be detailed maps of the cemetery for those searching for ancestors’ graves. Special memorial candles from Poland will be available for placing on graves as well. A tour of the historic cemetery will be offered at 1:30 p.m. Holy Mass with the Chopin Singing Society will be celebrated for the souls of lay, clergy and religious members of the community at 3 p.m.

All members of the community are invited and encouraged to attend, especially parents and grandparents who would like to pass on the tradition of remembering our ancestors around this time of year, to the next generation. The day’s activities are being organized by the Association of Priests for Polish Affairs, the Polish Legacy Project of Buffalo, and the Polish Genealogical Society of New York State.

Resurrection Mausoleum is located at 700 Pine Ridge Heritage Blvd., Cheektowaga.

For more information, contact Andy Gołębiowski at 716-510-7562.