Catholic Charities of Buffalo has named Rikki Nawotka-Ace, LMSW, as senior director. In her new role, Nawotka-Ace will join the program operations team and oversee Catholic Charities’ resettlement programming, including the immigration and refugee assistance program.

“Rikki’s energy, leadership and expertise will strengthen our commitment to the people and communities we serve, particularly our immigration programs,” said Molly Oliver, chief operating officer, Catholic Charities. “As an advocate for immigrants and refugees, she will work to ensure Catholic Charities continues to be a beacon of hope for those seeking a new start here in Buffalo and Western New York.”

Nawotka-Ace brings more than 10 years of experience as an immigrant and domestic violence advocate. She most recently worked at the International Institute of Buffalo where she was both a domestic violence program coordinator and advocate for immigrant survivors of domestic violence and human trafficking within the criminal justice and immigration system. She also served as a psychosocial counselor for Jesuit Refugee Services in Malawi, where she co-facilitated trauma support groups and conducted individual therapy with refugees. Nawotka-Ace holds a master’s degree in social work with a concentration in global practice from Boston College and a bachelor’s degree in social work from Niagara University.