Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish & Diocesan Shrine in Bowmansville has been hosting an exhibit of Blessed Carlo Acutis, known as the Cyber Apostle of the Holy Eucharist. Just 15 when he passed away in 2006, the English-born Italian was known for documenting Eucharistic miracles and the approved Marian apparitions and cataloging them on his website. He was beatified Oct. 10, 2020.

The Carlo Acutis Exhibit can be seen at Sacred Heart of Jesus Shrine until Oct. 11.

This extensive assortment of photographs and historical descriptions of Eucharistic miracles will allow the faithful to learn more about Blessed Carlo, deepen their understanding of Eucharistic miracles, and connect with our Lord in a special way.

This catalog, along with biographical information, can be seen after on Saturday’s 4 p.m. Mass, after Sunday’s 8:30 a.m. Mass, and Monday-Wednesday from 9-11 a.m.

Sacred Heart will also hold their final outdoor Mass specifically dedicated to the message of Our Lady of Fatima, followed by a procession with the rosary and statue of Our Lady on Friday, Oct. 13 at 6:30 p.m.

All are invited to join for these very special events. Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish and Diocesan Shrine is located at 5337 Genesee St., Bowmansville.