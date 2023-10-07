LOADING

Type to search

Catholic Life Features

Sacred Heart Shrine in Bowmansville closes out major attractions

wnycatholic October 7, 2023
Share

Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish & Diocesan Shrine in Bowmansville has been hosting an exhibit of Blessed Carlo Acutis, known as the Cyber Apostle of the Holy Eucharist. Just 15 when he passed away in 2006, the English-born Italian was known for documenting Eucharistic miracles and the approved Marian apparitions and cataloging them on his website. He was beatified Oct. 10, 2020.

The Carlo Acutis Exhibit can be seen at Sacred Heart of Jesus Shrine until Oct. 11.

This extensive assortment of photographs and historical descriptions of Eucharistic miracles will allow the faithful to learn more about Blessed Carlo, deepen their understanding of Eucharistic miracles, and connect with our Lord in a special way.

This catalog, along with biographical information, can be seen after on Saturday’s 4 p.m. Mass, after Sunday’s 8:30 a.m. Mass, and Monday-Wednesday from  9-11 a.m.

Sacred Heart will also hold their final outdoor Mass specifically dedicated to the message of Our Lady of Fatima, followed by a procession with the rosary and statue of Our Lady on Friday, Oct. 13 at 6:30 p.m.

All are invited to join for these very special events. Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish and Diocesan Shrine is located at 5337 Genesee St., Bowmansville.

Tags:
Previous Article
Next Article

You Might also Like

Relic of Blessed Carlo Acutis to accompany Eucharistic Revival initiative
wnycatholic April 28, 2022
Subscribe!

Get our WNYCatholic newsletter in your inbox today!

 

All the latest local, national and world Catholic news, messages from our Bishop, stunning photography and inspiring feature stories — twice each week via email.

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Western New York Catholic. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

Related Stories

Relic of Blessed Carlo Acutis to accompany Eucharistic Revival initiative
@Western New York Catholic 2020