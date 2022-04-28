WASHINGTON — The U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops has been presented with a relic of Blessed Carlo Acutis by Archbishop Domenico Sorrentino of the Diocese of Assisi-Nocera Umbra-Gualdo Tadino in Italy.

Blessed Carlo Acutis was an Italian teenager who used technology to spread devotion to the Eucharist before his death at age 15 from leukemia in 2006. He offered his sufferings for the Church and for the Holy Father, and Pope Francis has called him a role model for young people. He was beatified in 2020 and is one of the intercessors for the national Eucharistic Revival, a multi-year initiative by the bishops of the United States to reinvigorate devotion in the Real Presence of Jesus in the Eucharist.

Cardinal Timothy Dolan views a relic of the teenaged Blessed Carlo Acutis. (Photo courtesy of USCCB)

On April 7, Archbishop Sorrentino presented Blessed Carlo’s pericardium, a first-class relic, to the bishops’ conference for the Eucharistic Revival. Cardinal Timothy M. Dolan, archbishop of New York, and Bishop Joseph A. Espaillat, auxiliary bishop of New York, were joined by Archbishop Sorrentino for Mass and adoration of the blessed sacrament at St. Rita of Cascia – St. Pius V’s Church in the Bronx.

During the Mass, Cardinal Dolan received the relic on behalf of the USCCB who will be the guardian of the relic for the multi-year revival initiative. Opportunities for the faithful throughout the United States to venerate Blessed Carlo’s relic as a part of the Revival will be made available, and information as it is finalized will be available at: https://eucharisticrevival.org. The full Mass can be seen on the Facebook page.