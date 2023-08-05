LOADING

Catholic Charities Features

Catholic Charities hosting back to school socks/undergarment drive

wnycatholic August 5, 2023
With the start of a new school year right around the corner, Catholic Charities is hosting a socks and undergarment drive to benefit school-age kids and teenagers in grades pre-K through 12 in need throughout Genesee, Orleans and Wyoming counties.

Donations of new, unopened packages of socks and underwear are being accepted from Aug. 7 – 31 at Catholic Charities’ tri-county offices at 25 Liberty St., Batavia, and 6470 Route 20A, Perry. All colors and sizes from child to adult are needed. The donated items will be distributed to community members in need later this summer.

“Back to school time can have a major impact on household budgets,” said Kate DiSalvo, tri-county district director for Catholic Charities. “In addition to the traditional supplies like pencils and notebooks, growing children in our community also need new socks and underwear. Any contribution you can make will provide hope and help ease the back-to-school burden for many local families.”  

In addition to Catholic Charities offices, other drop-off locations include Genesee County: Ascension Church, 19 Sumner St., Batavia; Resurrection Church, 303 E. Main St., Batavia; Orleans County: Hoag Library, 134 S. Main St., Albion; St. Mark’s, 16789 Kenmore Road, Kendall; St. Mary’s, 9 S. Main St., Holley; Holy Trinity, 211 Eagle St., Medina; and Wyoming County: St. Michael Church, 171 N. Main St., Warsaw; St. Joseph, 69 Leicester St., Perry; St Mary, 11095 St. Mary’s St., Pavilion. 

Additional information about Catholic Charities’ services can be found at ccwny.org/services.

