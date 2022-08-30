TONAWANDA — Members of the Student Government at Cardinal O’Hara High School relax in the school courtyard during a break in the daylong orientation event for incoming freshmen on Aug. 24. Members of the incoming Class of 2026 took part in tours of the school, met faculty and began their adjustment to life on the school campus through adventures, games and group discussions. Student Government leaders who organized the day are, from left, Marissa Taylor, Bethany Mandaville, Kolton Muldowney, Jacob Joldos, Theo Douglas and Olivia Francis. The first day of school for Cardinal O’Hara students is Sept. 7.

Visit www.cardinalohara.com for a full schedule of September activities at the school.