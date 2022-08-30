Sister Carleen Marie Stengel, OSF, a lifelong teacher and Franciscan Sister of the Neumann Communities embraced death in the early hours of Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022. She was 83 years old and had been a Sister of St. Francis for almost 65 years.

Born Anna Stengel June 30, 1938, in Buffalo, the youngest and only girl of five children of Carl and Anna (Overbeck) Stengel, Sister Carleen was baptized at St. Gerard Church. Her family ran Stengel’s Delicatessen on Bailey Avenue. She attended Bishop O’Hern High School and attributed her vocation to the lifestyle and friendly attitude of the sisters who taught her and the strong faith of her parents. She joined the Sisters of St. Francis of the Neumann Communities in 1956.

For 46 years, Sister taught at a variety of schools that were sponsored by her community. Her special love was teaching junior high students. She felt it was both challenging and gratifying to be part of their lives and motivate them to achieve higher goals.

Some of the schools she taught at were Infant of Prague in Cheektowaga, St. Francis of Assisi in Tonawanda, St. Mary’s in Swormville, Most Holy Redeemer in Buffalo, Fourteen Holy Helpers in Gardenville, and St. Aloysius in Springville. She also spent time visiting the sick and homebound.

Sister was an avid sports fan, always rooting for the Buffalo Bills. Her many hobbies include outdoor activities like cross country skiing, swimming, ice skating, hiking and canoeing. She loved to travel and read.

Sister Carleen Marie was predeceased by her parents, her brothers, Carl J. Stengel Jr., Robert Stengel, James Stengel and Father Paul Stengel.

A wake will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 30 from 4-7 p.m. at the Amherst Chapel of Amigone Funeral Home, 5200 Sheridan Drive. A wake service will conclude the visitation. A funeral Mass will be held Wednesday, Aug. 31 at 9:30 a.m. at SS. Peter & Paul Church, 5480 Main St., Williamsville.