STELLA NIAGARA — Monday, Aug. 7, is the deadline to sign up for the Aug. 21 “VACATIONS TO ENJOY: Discovering God’s Love of Life,” another one of the ongoing seasonal Evening of Prayer Series mini-retreats (5-8 p.m.) offered at the Center of Renewal Retreat & Conference Center at Stella Niagara. Explore the spiritual benefits of taking time to refresh, renew and rejuvenate. Learn simple strategies for meaningfully including God in your vacation plans. Even though the term “vacation” is not included in the Bible, consider various Scriptural references to taking time from our work, setting aside time for meaningful rest, making retreats. The evening will include a pleasant dinner with special décor, group activities, songs, prayers, private reflection, and relevant discussions facilitated by Dr. Nancy P. Askins, executive director, Center of Renewal at Stella Niagara.

Retreat participants are each asked to bring a special item from home reminiscent of a vacation you have taken in the past, or something characteristic of a place you would like to visit, whether you ever do or not. These items will be displayed on a common table for a special discussion, and you will take your own item home with you at the end of the retreat. Sharing enables us all to learn from each other and enhances the experience.

Pre-registrations are required to ensure adequate meals, seating and materials; just call 716-754-7376, Ext. 1 to pre-register by Aug. 7. Reservations after Aug. 7 will be subject to availability, so call first to confirm space.

The Center of Renewal Retreat & Conference Center at Stella Niagara operates as an interfaith retreat facility located only two miles north of the Village of Lewiston and Artpark, and is sponsored by the Sisters of St. Francis of Penance and Christian Charity, Holy Name Province.

For more information, contact the Center of Renewal at 716-754-7376, Ext. 1 or 2, or http://www.stellaniagararetreats.org.