STELLA NIAGARA — The Western New York community is invited to begin the Lenten season by participating in an enjoyable, values-based Ash Wednesday retreat-workshop at Stella Niagara’s Center of Renewal. The day will begin with check-in and morning coffee from 8:30-8:55 a.m., with the retreat from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Lunch will also be provided.

Facilitated by Nancy P. Askins, Ph.D., executive director of the Center of Renewal, the retreat will include discussions, music, contemplative time, and reflective values-based activities designed to help retreatants prepare to enter the sacred six weeks of Lent in a meaningful manner.

Advance reservations are needed by Feb. 16 (two-weeks prior) to ensure adequate seating, materials and meals. Arrangements can also be made to extend the Ash Wednesday Retreat into an overnight private retreat. For everyone’s mutual health and safety, current Covid protocols will be expected and verified of all participants; visit http://www.stellaniagararetreats.org for details. For additional information and to pre-register, call the Center of Renewal at 716-754-7376, Ext. 1 or 2.

The Center of Renewal Retreat & Conference Center at Stella Niagara is located only two miles north of the Village of Lewiston and Artpark and sponsored by the Sisters of St. Francis of Penance and Christian Charity, Holy Name Province.