OLV to host premiere of EWTN special on Father Baker

wnycatholic February 10, 2022
LACKAWANNA — OLV National Shrine & Basilica is hosting the premiere of the EWTN’s documentary “They Might Be Saints: Venerable Nelson Baker” on Feb. 16 – Father Baker’s 180th birthday! At 6:30 p.m., Msgr. David LiPuma will be joined by host and showrunner Michael O’Neill for a question and answer session centered around the episode and Father Baker’s cause for canonization.

Immediately following, OLV will broadcast the episode on a large screen in the main area around the altar. After the showing, O’Neill will be available to chat with guests and Father Baker’s museum will be open.

For those who can’t make it to screening in person, EWTN will air the episode the same day at 11:30 a.m. and 11 p.m.

