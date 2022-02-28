Sharon Garlough Brown

STELLA NIAGARA — The Western New York community and others are invited to join the winter and/or spring book clubs featuring books three and four in the “Sensible Shoes Series”by author Sharon Garlough Brown. Even for those who have not yet read the first two books in the series, each book can also stand independently, so feel free to join in now for an enjoyable hour-a-week with others on these books based on four women going through their respective and unique spiritual formation journeys. Part of the Devotion-by-Distance online retreat programming offered by the Center of Renewal Retreat & Conference Center at Stella Niagara, the book clubs will each meet six consecutive Tuesdays from 1:30-2:30 p.m., with winter book club from March 8 through April 12 and spring book club from April 26 to May 31. Most participants will attend the book club sessions via online Zoom since those attending in person at the retreat center must have proof of having been fully vaccinated against Covid-19 and agree to other on-site and masking protocols.

The winter book club will feature book three, “Barefoot: A Story of Surrendering to God” by author Sharon Garlough Brown, with the fourth book, “An Extra Mile: A Story of Embracing God’s Call” for the spring book club. Participants are urged to acquire books from area booksellers, and advance registration for the book club is required at least two days prior to the start of each book club.

To register and for more information, call the Center of Renewal at 716-754-7376, Ext. 2 or 1, and visit the website, www.stellaniagararetreats.org.

The Center of Renewal Retreat & Conference Center at Stella Niagara is located two miles north of the Village of Lewiston, and is sponsored by the Sisters of Saint Francis of Penance and Christian Charity, Holy Name Province. Come enjoy our interfaith hospitality.