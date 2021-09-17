STELLA NIAGARA — The Western New York community is invited to join the “Two Steps Forward” six-session 2021 fall book club, part of the Devotion-by-Distance retreat programming offered by the Center of Renewal Retreat & Conference Center at Stella Niagara. The 2021 fall book club will meet Tuesdays from 1:30-2:30 p.m. on Oct. 5,12,19 and Nov. 2, 9, 16. Participants can either attend the book club sessions via online Zoom or in person; however, to enter the retreat center, any in-person attendees must provide proof of having been fully vaccinated for Covid-19 or have documented approved exemptions. Call in advance for details.

The fall book club will feature “Two Steps Forward: A Story of Persevering in Hope” by author Sharon Garlough Brown. Even if participants haven’t read first book in Brown’s four-book series, “Sensible Shoes,” readers can still enjoy starting with “Two Steps Forward,”as each book can stand independently. “Two Steps Forward”also follows an Advent-to-Christmas calendar format throughout the book, which will be timely in moving forward through fall toward multiple December spiritual celebrations.

Space is limited and the fee of $25 per person includes the book plus the fall book club fee. Books are available from the retreat center office or can be mailed for an additional shipping cost. Early pre-registrations are required to ensure books are distributed in time for advance reading. Gift certificates for any current or future retreat center programming, including the new Devotion-by-Distance programs, are also available. To register and for more information, call the Center of Renewal at 716-754-7376, Ext. 2 or 1, and visit the website, http://www.stellaniagararetreats.org.

Center of Renewal Retreat & Conference Center at Stella Niagara is sponsored by the Sisters of St. Francis of Penance and Christian Charity, Holy Name Province. Located only two miles north of the Village of Lewiston and Artpark, and only 10 miles north of Niagara Falls via the Niagara Scenic Parkway, Stella Niagara’s Center of Renewal is an all-in-one-building retreat house that can usually provide overnight retreats and conferences for 80-plus individuals with multiple meeting rooms for groups of varying sizes. Enjoy over 100 acres of tranquil, natural beauty located on the Lower Niagara River adjacent to the Stella Niagara Preserve of the Western New York Land Conservancy. COVID-19 protocols mandate current admittance by only fully vaccinated individuals or those with documented exemptions. Call 716-754-7376 for details.