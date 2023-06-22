Bishop Michael W. Fisher has accepted the retirement from full-time active ministry of eight priests who collectively have served the diocese for 392 years. The bishop also accepted the resignation of another priest.

Msgr. J. Patrick Keleher, who has been serving at the University at Buffalo Newman Center, was ordained in 1968.

Father Michael P. Zuffoletto, most recently pastor of St. Anthony of Padua Parish in Buffalo, was ordained in 1972.

Father Ivan R. Trujillo, known for his work in migrant ministry, has served the Batavia area since 1986, most recently as pastor of Resurrection Parish.

Father Robert E. Waters, ordained in 1969, has also been serving the people of Resurrection in the role of senior parochial vicar.

Father Gary J. Szczepankiewicz, ordained in 1975, has served as pastor of Our Lady of Czestochowa in North Tonawanda since 2010.

Father Robert Hughson, ‘79, has served as the pastor of St. Vincent de Paul Parish in Niagara Falls since the parish was formed through the merger of Prince of Peace and St. Leo Parishes.

Msgr. Peter J. Popadick ’70, recently pastor of St. Aloysius Gonzaga Parish in Cheektowaga, and Father Ivan Skenderovic ’76, pastor of St. Raphael Parish in Niagara Falls, will retire on July 1.

Father David Glassmire, formerly pastor of Ascension Parish in Batavia, has resigned from active ministry and his presbyteral faculties have been removed effective June 5.