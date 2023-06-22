Catholic Charities of Buffalo has appointed Jim Lowe and Andrew Yates, PMP to program administrators. Lowe will oversee Workforce Development and Education, and Yates will oversee the Immigration and Refugee Assistance program.

Jim Lowe

“Congratulations to Jim on his well-deserved promotion, and welcome Andrew to the Catholic Charities team,” said Deacon Steve Schumer, president and CEO, Catholic Charities. “In their new roles, Jim and Andrew will serve as resources for both staff and leadership within their respective departments to provide the services needed to empower clients to achieve their individual goals – whether that’s by furthering their education or putting down roots in a new country.”

Andrew Yates

With Catholic Charities since 2001, Lowe most recently has overseen the Pathways to high school equivalency program. Previously, he served as a program director for ECC Pathways, Erie County Jump Start programs, and United Works while assisting with educational aspects of Tomorrow’s Youth Today and East Delavan Academy. Prior to joining Catholic Charities, he taught within the Diocese of Buffalo for 17 years, serving in various roles as a middle school teacher, department chairperson, and elementary school principal. Lowe resides in Buffalo.

Yates brings more than 10 years of project management and marketing experience to his new role with Catholic Charities. He most recently served as a project management consultant with Systems Personnel Inc. A Buffalo resident, Yates is a Project Management Professional (PMP) and Certified Scrum Master (CSM).