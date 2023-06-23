ORCHARD PARK — On Friday, June 16, Nativity of Our Lord School held its 113th commencement ceremony. Father James Ciupek, Principal Coleen Scott, and the Nativity community welcomed Dr. Timothy Uhl, superintendent of education for the Diocese for Buffalo, to give this year’s graduation address. Uhl, who is currently training for a triathlon, started watching the series “Walking Dead” as he rode his bike on a trainer. In his graduation address Uhl took what he saw in this television series to give two important tips to the Nativity graduates. The first tip was to expect the unexpected. He stressed the importance of not being afraid of the challenges life gives you and to be prepared for pleasant surprises. Uhl suggested to the students to meet new people and try new things. He gave the examples that included you may find a new friend who will be your friend for life, discover you like to sing, run, or have an interest in art. The second tip was to make connections and find your tribe. Uhl stated when you have people you can stick with, it will make hard times easier and it will help pull you through those challenging times. Nativity is thankful that Dr. Uhl shared these important life tips with our graduates.

The Class of 2013 include (front, from left) Matthew Schaller, Caden Walker, Marie Notino, Lily Wisniewski, Maxwell Miranda, Peter Noonan, Kyle Burkhard, Charlie Morreale, Caroline Brown, Elliott Wild, Ella Picone; (back, from left)Alexis Seereiter, Sophie Wisniewski, Kathryn Kaminski, Teddy Marks, Nicholas Jauch, Jack Cullinan, Connor Gaine, Zachary Tyyszka, Brady Backus, Hannah Johnson, Claire Lopes and Timothy Cosgrove. Madison Wilkowski is not pictured. (Photo courtesy of Nativity of Our Lord School)

After being classmates for many years, the Nativity of Our Lord graduates are off in different directions for their next academic journeys. These students are headed to Canisius High School, Mount Mercy Academy, Nardin Academy, Orchard Park High School, Sacred Heart Academy, St. Francis High School, and St. Joseph’s Collegiate Institute.

Congratulations to Nativity of Our Lord’s 2023 graduating eighth-grade class!