The Diocese of Buffalo has resolved a claim against a diocesan priest.

As a result of an investigation and upon the recommendation of the Independent Review Board, Bishop Michael W. Fisher has determined that an allegation that Father F. Patrick Melfi engaged in a sexual relationship with an adult female in 2007 has been substantiated. Based on the circumstances of this relationship, Father Melfi’s response to the investigation, and his faithful behavior since the relationship ended, the IRB recommended, and Bishop Fisher has determined that Father Melfi be returned to ministry.

If you, or someone you know, has any information specific to clerical sexual abuse that needs to be communicated, please contact Jackie Joy, victim assistance coordinator, at 716-895-3010.