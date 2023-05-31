LOADING

Friends of St. Peregrine are planning healing Masses

wnycatholic May 31, 2023
The Friends of St. Peregrine Ministry are starting to schedule healing Masses for this year.

Father David Bellittiere and the Friends of St. Peregrine cordially invite those afflicted with cancer or need special healing, who wish to receive the Sacrament of the Anointing of the Sick to attend one of the Masses. 

The next Anointing of the Sick Healing Mass will be held on Tuesday, June 13, at 7 p.m. at Immaculate Conception Church, 520 Oakwood Ave., East Aurora.

For further information, call 716-283-0011.

