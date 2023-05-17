The Diocese of Buffalo’s Communications Department directly benefits from the Catholic Communications Campaign running this weekend through the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops.

Joe Martone, director of Communications for the Diocese of Buffalo, adds a story to the WNYCatholic.org storyboard, used to keep track of the many activities happening in the diocese. (Photo by Patrick J. Buechi)

Funds raised through the second collection at this weekend’s Masses also benefit the USCCB’s communication efforts on a national basis as well.

On the local front, funds from the special collection help the diocesan communications department produce WNYCatholic.org, the diocesan news site for all that happens within the diocese. As you may remember, the newspaper known as Western New York Catholic ceased publication in 2020, and WNYCatholic.org is the successor to the printed version. In addition to news stories in text and video, a new audio component has begun that offers a new way to experience what happens in our eight-county diocese.

WNYCatholic.org has 1,250 subscribers who have access to the content that is updated daily. Last year, WNYCatholic.org saw 260,000 total page views and this year page views are on pace to exceed 360,000 page views. Check out the latest diocesan news at wnycatholic.org

In addition to WNYCatholic.org, staff maintains content for the Catholic Directory of the Diocese of Buffalo, which is available on the diocesan website. Speaking of the website, all of its content, graphics and updates are managed by Communications.

On the social media front, Communications is responsible for content on our Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram sites. In addition, we film and produce Bishop Michael Fisher’s “Journeys & Insights,” a video series that began with the bishop’s installation more than two years ago.

We support major diocesan initiatives for this year that included the 175th anniversary of the diocese, the evolving Road to Renewal effort, and the Synod.

We handle media relations for the diocese, that at times, includes crisis communications, and coverage of challenging news like the anniversary of the May 14 Tops shooting and a city of Buffalo firefighter’s tragic passing.

As the Family of Parishes evolve, we look forward to offering support to family communication representatives to help continue to tell their good news.

Please reach out to us on contact forms on WNYCatholic.org and the diocesan website or by calling 716-847-8700.

Thank you for prayerfully considering a gift to the Catholic Communication Campaign at Mass or through your e-offertory program on May 20-21. #iGiveCatholicTogether also accepts funds for the collection.