Last December, I began my 25th year as a reporter at the Western New York Catholic. Back then it was a 60-page paper packed with stories about parish happenings, clergy assignments, youth events, and those special people that make the diocese the rich community that it is.

The paper dates back to 1872, as the Catholic Union, founded by the Catholic Union Circle, a group of lay leaders in the city of Buffalo who wanted to share the Good News of the diocese. The Catholic Union continued on for nearly 150 years under different names and editors, but the goal has always been the same – to inform, inspire and build the faith of its readers.

The last printed issue of the paper, known as the Western New York Catholic since 1974, came out September 2020. Since then, WNYCatholic.org has been the source of news and feature stories about the people, the parishes, the schools, and the events that make the Diocese of Buffalo so special.

Along with news stories in text and video form, WNYCatholic.org has a new audio component that offers on-the-spot reporting. A series of radio plays – educational pieces that highlight the important people in the history of the diocese – were produced to mark the 125th anniversary of the diocese. A new series on saints who remain inspirational and relevant in our modern times will be released soon. Geared toward young students, this series will offer something informational and entertaining for listeners of all ages.

Communication is about sharing and explaining, helping others to understand the tragedies in our world and showing them how to help. I’ve covered the crash of Flight 3407 and the shooting at the Jefferson Avenue Tops. I’ve also shared the message of Popes John Paul II and Francis from two World Youth Days. You read about the overturning of Roe v. Wade here. As the Covid-19 pandemic changed the way Mass was celebrated and school classes were conducted, the Western New York Catholic explained those changes as they happened.

With the creation of Families of Parishes, we hope each family appoints a communication director to keep us informed of the events happening in the families. We will share those on WNYCatholic.org. We have space for advertising parish events as well.

As I always say, if you like what you see, please give to the Catholic Communication Campaign so we can continue. If you don’t like what we’re doing, please give to the Catholic Communication Campaign so we can do better.

Thank you for prayerfully considering a gift to the Catholic Communication Campaign at Mass or through your e-offertory program on May 20-21. #iGiveCatholicTogether also accepts funds for the collection.