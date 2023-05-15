On the weekend of May 20-21, the Diocese of Buffalo will take up a special collection in its parishes for the Catholic Communication Campaign. These funds will help to spread the Gospel through print, radio, television, websites and social media on national and local levels, as well as communications initiatives in countries throughout the developing world.

When you participate in the collection, your help supports WNYCatholic.org, the diocesan news site, educational podcasts through WNYCatholic Audio, and the “Journeys & Insights” video messages from Bishop Michael W. Fisher.

The four-member diocesan Communications team reports on special Masses and events, offers updates on the Road to Renewal effort, provides updates information on parishes and schools through the Catholic Directory, and uses social media channels such as Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube to share inspiring messages about saints. The latest innovation from the office is audio reports and podcasts, so people can stay connected to the latest news even while driving.

Thank you for prayerfully considering a gift to the Catholic Communication Campaign at Mass or through your e-offertory program on May 20-21. #iGiveCatholicTogether also accepts funds for the collection.