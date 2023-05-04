Bishop Timon–St. Jude High School in Buffalo will host its Athletic Hall of Fame induction ceremony on May 6 at the school gymnasium. Current student-athletes will also be recognized for their hard work and dedication to Timon athletics.

The 2023 inductees include the 1952 baseball team: Michael Catanzaro ’53, Donald Colpoys ’52, John Cronin ’52, Robert Dean ’52, Paul Fitzpatrick ’53, James Hynes ’53, Thomas Kelly ’52, Thomas McCarthy ’52, Thomas McHugh ’53, Paul McNamara ’52, Robert Miller ’52, Thomas O’Leary ’52, James Phuelb ’52,Thomas Ryan ’ 54, James Sperduti ’53, Harvey Trautman ’53, Thomas Vanremmen ’53; as well as Doug Matteson ’92, Dathan Madding ’95, Mike Scarcello ’10, Brian Sullivan ’11, Jordan Williams ’12, Donte Williams ’14.

Since its inception in 1946, Bishop Timon Athletics has had tremendous success and has been a great point of pride for the school and the community. The storied history displays the commitment and effort put forth by every student-athlete, team and coach representing the school in interscholastic competition.