KENMORE — Mount St. Mary Academy’s Athletics Program MSM Thunder honored Emily Trotman ‘17 with an induction into the Athletics Hall of Fame for her outstanding athletic achievements as a student athlete. Her No. 19 jersey was also ceremoniously retired from the school’s softball program.

Emily Trotman ’17 is inducted into the Mount St. Mary Academy Athletics Hall ofFame and receives her retired softball jersey number 19 from the program. (Photo courtesy of Mount St. Mary Academy)

Trotman was a member of both the varsity volleyball and softball teams all four years at MSM, earning her “All-Honorable Mention” in 2016 and 2017. She also received “First Team All Catholic” in 2015, 2016 and 2017, in addition to winning the “Sports Booster Award” and “Channel 7’s Super Athlete of the Week” her senior year. Trotman also dedicated her time as an officer on Student Council, and a member of the school’s Service Club volunteering at organizations such as children’s camps and St. Luke’s Mission of Mercy.

After high school, Trotman went on to attend St. John Fisher University in Rochester and was named an “All American Athlete” in 2021. She also received the honor of being named “Female Athlete of the Year” by the Empire 8 Conference. In addition to Trotman’s athletic achievements, she earned the Service Scholarship from St. John Fisher University for her work in the community and dedication to helping others.

Trotman’s No. 19 softball jersey was presented to her by former MSM Thunder varsity softball coaches Caroline Polino Kos ’07 and Ashley LaPorta Lorenzo ’08 as part of the Mount St. Mary Academy Athletics Hall of Fame ceremony held in the auditorium on Saturday, Oct. 1. Her jersey and commemorative plaque will be hung outside of the school’s gymnasium in the Athletics Hall of Fame hallway.

“Emily was clearly very talented athletically, something every coach wants, but every coach truly wants the type of person and role model she is on their team,” said Lorenzo. “She is truly a one-of-a-kind person.”