BOWMANSVILLE — All in the diocese are invited to join Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish & Diocesan Shrine in celebrating the Most Sacred Heart of Jesus with a Feast Day Triduum on June 14-16 at the shrine located at 5337 Genesee St., in Bowmansville.

On Wednesday, June 14, at 7 p.m., Father Bill Quinlivan will celebrate a Healing Mass for Body, Mind and Soul. Father Quinlivan is pastor of the Catholic Family of South Buffalo.

On Thursday, June 15 at 7 p.m., Father James Ciupek joins in to celebrate Mass and a prayer service to the Sacred Heart of Jesus. Father Ciupek is pastor of Nativity of Our Lord Parish in Orchard Park.

On Friday, June 16, the Feast of the Most Sacred Heart of Jesus, Msgr. David LiPuma joins for Mass, litany, consecration and benediction to the Sacred Heart of Jesus at 7 p.m. Msgr. LiPuma is pastor and rector of OLV National Shrine and Basilica, and president of OLV Charities.

A reception will follow on Friday in the parish center that will be hosted by the Altar and Rosary Society.