Hosted by Catholic Charities’ In-School Social Work Program, free speaking engagement for parents and caregivers

The Catholic Charities In-School Social Work Program is partnering with NativityMiguel Middle School of Buffalo to bring “Raising Heroes: Why It’s Important and How It’s Done with Nate Turner” to Buffalo. Turner is a leading parental empowerment activist, author and TEDx speaker. This free speaking engagement, which also includes a student art show and giveaways, is open to interested parents and caregivers on Thursday, May 4 at 7 p.m. at Canisius High School, 1180 Delaware Ave., Buffalo. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

“We anticipate this to be an inspiring and fun evening which will encourage and propel parents to help children reach their full potential – intellectually, culturally and humanitarianly,” said Lisa Oviatt, supervisor, Catholic Charities’ In-School Social Work Program.

Prior to his public speaking engagement, Turner will be spending a couple of days with students, teachers and principals at several local Catholic schools to share his story about the adversity and challenges he faced and overcame, as well as how to include more diversity, equity and inclusion in schools.

For more information and to register for the event, visit ccwny.org/raising-heroes. Registration is not required but requested. Those that register ahead of time will receive additional entries for door prizes and giveaways.

Catholic Charities’ In-School Social Work Program is currently offered in 13 Catholic schools in Western New York, and similar services in select Buffalo Public Schools.