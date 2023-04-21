WILLIAMSVILLE — The St. Gregory the Great School Science Olympiad team competed in the New York State Science Olympiad Tournament in Syracuse on April 14-15. Students participated in 23 events against their peers representing 40 Middle Schools from across New York state. Overall, the team placed 18th.

St. Greg’s Science Olympiad Team placed in the top 10, resulting in a medal award, in the following categories:

Kate S. and Sophia G. placed third in “Roller Coaster”

Isabella G. and Jackson G. placed fourth in “Crime Busters”

Alessandro M. and Gabi R. placed fifth in “Write It, Do It”

Vanessa L. and Kate S. placed eighth in “Can’t Judge a Powder

Kye P. and Max G. placed eighth in “Flight”

Natalie D. and Gabi R. placed ninth in “Wheeled Vehicle”

The team placed second at the Lake Erie/Niagara Regional Science Olympiad Tournament earlier this spring after competing against 22 Middle Schools throughout the Western New York Region. This win qualified them to compete at the state tournament.

The New York State Science Olympiad Tournament is an academic, interscholastic competition that consists of a series of individual and team events which the students prepare for throughout the year. The events are balanced between the various science disciplines of biology, earth science, chemistry, physics, computers and technology.

