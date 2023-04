The Diocesan Holy Name Society will sponsor their annual “Family Day in the Ballpark” on Sunday, July 30 at 1:05 p.m.

Come and watch the Bisons take on the ScrantonWilkes-Barre RailRiders at Sahlen Field on downtown Buffalo.

Discounted tickets are $8 and can be purchased at the Holy Name office at 795 Main St., Buffalo.

For more information call Bill Schuster at 716-847-2201.