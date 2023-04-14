LOADING

Type to search

Catholic Life Features Pope Francis

Vatican announces date and theme for 2023 World Day for Grandparents and Elderly

Courtney Grogan April 14, 2023
Share

ROME — The Vatican announced Thursday the date and theme for the third annual World Day for Grandparents and the Elderly.

The event will take place this year on July 23, the Sunday before the feast of SS. Anne and Joachim, the grandparents of Jesus, and the theme for the day, selected by the pope, will be “His mercy is from age to age” (Lk 1:50).

According to the Vatican Dicastery for Laity, Family and Life, the theme is linked to the theme for World Youth Day 2023, which also comes from the first chapter of the Gospel of Luke: “Mary arose and went with haste” (Lk 1:39).

Pope Francis will preside over a special Mass in St. Peter’s Basilica to mark the grandparents’ day and has invited parishes, dioceses, associations and communities around the world to celebrate the day “in their own pastoral context.”

The pope, who is 86 years old, has been an advocate for the dignity of the aging and has often emphasized the important role of grandparents in passing on the Catholic faith. He established the World Day for Grandparents and the Elderly in 2021. Last year’s theme came from Psalm 92:15: “In old age they will still bear fruit.”

Tags:
Previous Article

You Might also Like

Catholic Charities Kinship Caregiver Program supports families in Southern Tier
wnycatholic February 16, 2023
Subscribe!

Get our WNYCatholic newsletter in your inbox today!

 

All the latest local, national and world Catholic news, messages from our Bishop, stunning photography and inspiring feature stories — twice each week via email.

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: WNYCatholic, 795 Main St., Buffalo, NY, 14203. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

Related Stories

Catholic Charities Kinship Caregiver Program supports families in Southern Tier
@Western New York Catholic 2020