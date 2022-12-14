The Holy Name Society of the Diocese of Buffalo held their annual local convention on Oct. 29 at St. Andrew’s parish center in Sloan. The event was well attended by members and guests from as far away as St. Brigid Parish in Bergen.

Bishop Michael W. Fisher was on hand, along with Bill Schuster, executive director of the diocesan Holy Name Society, to award former executive director Ray Zientara with a special award in recognition of his 16 plus years of service to the society. (Photo courtesy of the Holy Name Society)

The guest speaker was Jennifer Freiburger, the coordinator for the Mother Teresa Home in Buffalo. She spoke to the membership about the effect of the U.S. Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade might have on future legislation here in New York state. She also gave an excellent overview of the operation of the Mother Teresa Home. The convention concluded with Mass being celebrated by Bishop Michael W. Fisher.

Following Mass, the annual Holy Name Society Diocesan Awards Banquet was held at Kiebzak’s Beginnings Banquet Center in Sloan. There were many award recipients from various parishes throughout the diocese with the Diocesan Member of the Year being awarded to Norm Kosmerl from St. Pius X in Getzville. A special award was also given to Ray Zientara, former executive director of the diocesan Holy Name office, in recognition of his 16 plus years of service to the society.