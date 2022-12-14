Catholic Charities of Buffalo has elected Thomas Beecher Jr., Jill Manka and Nancy Nielsen, MD, Ph.D. to its board of trustees for three-year terms.

Thomas Beecher Jr.

“Tom and Nancy recently served as co-chairs for a successful Appeal 2022, and we look forward to continue working with them in their new roles on our board of trustees,” said Deacon Steve Schumer, president and CEO, Catholic Charities. “With years of experience in career services and working with vulnerable students and families, Jill will bring a unique, hands-on perspective to our board as well.”

Beecher is chairman of the board of Barrantys LLC and has more than 60 years of law practice as counsel to Phillips Lytle LLP. He volunteers his time with organizations focused on health care, education, and the care and feeding of the poor. Beecher also serves as chairman emeritus of the Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus, secretary of The Jacobs Institute, founder and director of The BISON Children’s Scholarship Fund and is a former chairman of the board of Canisius High School. Additionally, he served on the Foundation of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Buffalo as a trustee and is a former chairman of the investment committee for the diocese. Beecher is a Buffalo resident.

Jill Manka

Manka is an adjunct professor and career readiness specialist at Villa Maria College where she assists students with learning disabilities and teaches the college’s foundational course on its core values and service learning. She also previously served as a program manager and case worker with GA Family Services working with foster youth and parents. An Orchard Park resident, Manka is the varsity cheerleading head coach at Orchard Park Central School District.

Dr. Nancy Nielsen

Nielsen is an internist and infectious diseases physician who is senior associate dean for health policy at the University at Buffalo. She has long been active in medical associations at the county, state and national levels and is a past president of the American Medical Association. A resident of Orchard Park, Nielsen is a member of Nativity of Our Lord Parish, where she is a lector, eucharistic minister, and member of the parish advisory council. She also remains active in the Movement to Restore Trust in the Diocese of Buffalo.

For more information about Catholic Charities of Buffalo, visit ccwny.org or call 716- 218-1400.