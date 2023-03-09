Father Zielenieski gives Road to Renewal update in new video
How does the Renewal team determine decisions in the Diocese and what do these trends mean for the future?
Using the data gathered from parish reports and from parishioners through the Catholic Leadership Institute survey that was completed last year, the Renewal team is able to create trends to understand where parishes and the diocese will be going in the next five-10 years.
Want to learn more? Watch the full-length video at: roadtorenewal.org/updates/