Business First of Buffalo, Buffalo’s longstanding weekly business newspaper, publishes a special section each spring that lists the most influential business leaders in Western New York that the publication calls the “Power 250.”

Bishop Michael W. Fisher

The Diocese of Buffalo is pleased to announce that Bishop Michael W. Fisher was listed this year in the 68th spot while Chief Operating Officer Rick Suchan was in the 243rd spot on the list.

Other Catholic entities that had representation on the Power 250 list include Canisius College, Catholic Health, Catholic Medical Partners, D’Youville College, Niagara University, St. Bonaventure University, and Trocaire College.

Richard Suchan

The list is compiled by a group assembled by Business First who choose individuals who are identified as powerful and influential leaders who aim to make changes and improvements in the Buffalo region. We congratulate Bishop Mike and Rick Suchan for their inclusion on the 2023 “Power 250” list from Business First.