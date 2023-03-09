This past week our Buffalo community was in the news again with the devastating fire downtown that took the life of a Buffalo firefighter. Our community here at St. Mark and family of parishes is one that has several firefighters and police officers among us.

20Students from St. Mark School in Buffalo held a Dress Down Day to honor the memory of firefighter Jason Arno, who died battling a blaze in downtown Buffalo. (Photo courtesy of St. Mark School)

Jason Arno was a graduate of St. Rose of Lima School, and his family reside in North Buffalo. We as a community want to extend our sincere appreciation for your unwavering dedication to the people of Buffalo. Many of our classrooms sent cards and well wishes to fire houses throughout Buffalo. On Wednesday, March 8, we wore red and Buffalo Firefighter shirts for a dress down day to honor the fallen firefighter Jason Arno. We had a free will collection and raised over $2,500 with all proceeds being donated to the Arno Family. Cash and Checks will be accepted and can be made to Buffalo Professional Firefighters.

St. Mark Parish in Buffalo dedicated the weekly school Mass in memory of firefighter Jason Arno. (Photo courtesy of St. Mark School)

Father Christopher Emminger led our weekly school-wide Mass and offered prayers for our community heroes.