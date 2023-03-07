NIAGARA UNIVERSITY — Niagara University and Pegula Sports and Entertainment have announced a partnership to create career pathways and scholarship opportunities for students studying in the university’s College of Hospitality, Sport and Tourism Management.

The first cohort of PSE Scholars at Niagara University will begin this fall. Graduating high school seniors interested in the fields of sport management or hospitality management are invited to apply for the program at https://link.edgepilot.com/s/52b4a698/zgP0Yr0lE0elIHx9U2u7Qw?u=http://www.niagara.edu/psescholars.

“This is truly a first-of-its-kind, fully integrated partnership between a university and a premier sport and entertainment organization, and we are thrilled to make this unique opportunity available to Niagara University students,” said Dr. Bridget Niland, dean of the College of Hospitality, Sport and Tourism Management. “Through this partnership, selected students will have the ability to work in the field of professional sports for one of the foremost leaders in the industry. PSE’s desire to create this career pathway program is a testament to their vision and will have an incredible impact on the educational experience of our students.”

Selected incoming freshmen will be eligible for a one-time, $1,500 “scholarship signing bonus” to take part in this unique educational experience, which includes hands-on learning within PSE, mentorship from the leadership team at the Buffalo Sabres, and paid internship placements at PSE for upperclassmen.

“We have worked with Niagara for multiple years, and this program has come together because of the interactions of our leadership teams and understanding the vision of each organization,” said Dan Misko, senior vice president of business development for PSE. “It will be great to have students be a part of our organization and to experience the amount of work that happens behind the scenes of a game or an event in the world of professional sports.”

Sport and recreation management has emerged as one of Niagara University’s most popular undergraduate programs, enrolling nearly 175 new students since 2019. A master’s degree program in sport management was introduced at NU in the fall of 2013.

Additional information about the PSE Scholars program, including application requirements, can be found at https://link.edgepilot.com/s/52b4a698/zgP0Yr0lE0elIHx9U2u7Qw?u=http://www.niagara.edu/psescholars.