Bishop Michael W. Fisher has announced a commutation from eating meat on St. Patrick’s Day.

The Holy Season of Lent is an important time in the Church that calls for Catholics to focus on acts of prayer, fasting and almsgiving along with a renewed effort to discover the Lord more deeply in the Scriptures.

Many Catholics also follow the instruction of abstaining from meat during Lent, but also are called to practice self-discipline and fast in other ways throughout the season. Because St. Patrick’s Day falls on Friday, a traditional day to abstain from eating meat, the bishop grants a commutation of the discipline of abstaining from meat on March 17, 2023.

A commutation means that those Catholics who choose to eat meat on Friday, are obliged to choose another day before March 24, 2023, to abstain from eating meat.

“I hope this allows for a joyful celebration of St. Patrick and Irish heritage, by blood or association, for all who find this day meaningful,” explained Bishop Fisher. “May the love and protection St. Patrick can give, be yours in abundance, as long as you live. St. Patrick, pray for us.”