Sister Patricia Marie Hartley, OSF, educator, hospital public relations manager and pastoral care assistant, died March 3, 2023.

Born Carol Hartley on Dec. 18, 1936, Sister Patricia Marie was the third child on Zita and Carl Hartley. Carol spent her childhood in Tonawanda and attended St. Francis of Assis School graduating in 1950. She went on to attend Tonawanda High School, graduating in 1954. After leaving high school, Carol enrolled in the Cadet teaching program and taught a double class of first and second graders at St. Nicholas School in Buffalo. During the summer of 1955, she worked at the International Paper Mill and then entered the Sisters of St. Francis in the fall of 1955, where she took the name of Sister Patricia Marie. While in the convent, she continued her education attending St Clare College, which was affiliated with Canisius College, and Medaille College earning a bachelor’s degree in Education.

Sister Patricia Marie held teaching positions at Our Lady of Mount Carmel, Silver Creek; Nativity of Our Lord, Orchard Park; Fourteen Holy Helpers, Gardenville; St. Leo the Great, Eggertsville; Most Holy Redeemer, Cheektowaga and St. James, Buffalo. In 1980, she returned to her alma mater, St. Francis of Assisi School and taught there until 1996.

After 40 years in the classroom, she retired from teaching and spent the next eight years working in Community Relationships at Mount St. Mary’s Hospital in Lewiston. Following that ministry, Sister Patricia Marie worked in geriatrics as director of Spiritual Care at Our Lady of Peace Nursing Home also in Lewiston.

Sister Patricia continued to be a familiar presence in the St. Francis of Assist Parish community participating in several activities and attending most parish events. She was a member of the choir, served on the Spiritual Life Team of the pastoral council, prepared eucharistic minister schedules for Masses and helped count the collection. She also volunteered on several committees including serving on the St. Francis School Development Committee for many years. She especially enjoyed being a member of the St. Francis Prayer Shall Committee.

In 2006, Sister Patricia Marie was selected to receive the first St. Francis Shining Star Award. The award is a symbol of the gratitude of the parish for sharing time and talents with the students, faculty and staff of St. Francis School in the city of Tonawanda.

Most recently, Sister Patricia Marie lived at Fredonia Place of Williamsville and enjoyed her time in prayer and in enjoying listening to music, reading, planning cards, crocheting afghans and knitting baby caps for the newborns at Mount St. Mary’s Hospital in Lewiston.

A funeral Mass will be held Saturday, March 11, at 9:30 a.m. at SS. Peter & Paul Church in Williamsville.