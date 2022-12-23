The Diocese of Buffalo places the safety of our faithful as one of our most important priorities and in light of that commitment, we have been closely monitoring the weather forecast for this Christmas weekend. We have communicated to our pastors to implement their livestreaming capabilities in their churches if so equipped. Viewing livestreamed Masses may be an option for those parishioners who may not feel comfortable attending Mass this weekend in light of the challenging weather forecast.

Parishioners are instructed to check with their parish website, or the Diocesan website at https://www. buffalodiocese.org/livestreams for livestreamed Masses in our diocese.

Because weather patterns may vary significantly within the Diocese’s eight counties, also please check with your parish website for their current Christmas Mass schedule.

It is important for all to remain safe, and I encourage neighbors to look out for and assist their neighbors during this time.

May the Lord bless you in the most joyous of seasons and we ask our Lord to keep us safe and secure as we celebrate the birth of our Savior Jesus Christ.

Most Reverend Michael W. Fisher

Bishop of Buffalo

-30-