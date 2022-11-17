On this last Sunday of the Church’s liturgical year, we celebrate the Feast of Jesus Christ, King of the Universe. The Sunday gathering of the faithful around the altar of the Lord is the weekly high point of our spiritual lives. This weekend, however, I dispense Catholics in those areas of the diocese affected by the snow storm, travel advisories, and/or travel bans from the obligation to attend Sunday Mass.

I urge parishes in affected areas to celebrate Mass via livestream if they have the capabilities. Please check with your parish for their Mass schedule. It is important for all to remain safe during this storm also allowing time for necessary snow removal and safe travel conditions to be restored.

Since coming to Western New York, I have experienced the great kindness of its people and I encourage neighbors to continue to look out for and assist neighbors during this time.

As we praise Jesus Christ, King of the Universe, be assured of my prayers for the safety and well-being of all.

Most Reverend Michael W. Fisher

Bishop of Buffalo