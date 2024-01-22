During this past week of blizzarding snow, Little Portion Friary was fortunate to have the ability to remain open to all guests 24/7. With the storm and below freezing temperatures, staff and volunteers were able to secure enough dedicated help to operate full days. These volunteers spent long hours cooking, cleaning, shoveling, providing laundry services, and serving a full house of guests for the entire week.

One particular story from the storm sums up the important work that takes place at the short-term emergency shelter.

On Wednesday, Jan. 17, when the city of Buffalo was receiving the brunt of the storm. The staff welcomed a woman who was in desperate search of a safe space after fleeing a tragic domestic violence situation.

“Our staff and volunteers welcomed her with open arms, offered her warm meals, a bed, and ensured that her story was heard,” said Ellen Wood, executive director of the short-term emergency shelter. “The relief on her face the next day, after a warm night’s sleep, solidified the importance of our work and what it means to the people we serve. We are grateful we can be of service to the Buffalo community during these times of hardship, and are thankful for the volunteers that sacrifice their time to come together in moments of need.”