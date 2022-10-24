The 175th anniversary of the Diocese of Buffalo has brought us together in many prayerful experiences and celebrations. Masses in St. Joseph Cathedral, Days of Prayer in parishes and schools, meeting Flat Timon and more.

The people of Immaculate Conception, East Aurora helped prepare the Rural Outreach Center’s Code Blue Shelter. They cleaned the yard, kitchen and painted two bedrooms and the living room. . (Photo by Denise York)

Today, as we come together, we emphasize a Day of Service in parishes, neighborhoods and communities. Oct. 22 draws us in unity and solidarity as Church opening our hearts, hands and voices to poverty-stricken people and places, the homebound and hospitalized. Painting and repairing our neighboring facilities.

Over 96 parishes have responded to our Day of Service. Others have chosen different days with their response, being mindful of serving others.

It is touching to hear and see the creativity of ministry in individual parishes and parish families. What are some ways the love and compassion of Jesus is being shared today …

Visits to nursing homes,

20 volunteers have planned to drive the elderly for a visit to a relative, a grave site, a fall drive to see the leaves, get a haircut, grocery shop,

Clean and serve at Little Portion Friary,

Organize and set up a clothing closet for those in need,

Bring decorations for the fall season to nursing homes,

Food giveaways to pantries,

Volunteers bag leaves during the Day of Service. (Photo by Denise York)

Sponsor a luncheon for those who were not able to attend parish function,

Make sandwiches and lunch bags for the homeless,

Rake leaves and prepare flower beds for the winter,

Set up apartments for refugees,

Make beds for children who are without through Habitat for Humanity,

Sort canned goods and prepare food pantry,

The crew from St. Maxilmilian Kolbe Parish in Corfu come together to help fight hunger in our home towns. The 2022 Hunger Away 5k raised awareness and over $1,000 for the Corfu Food Pantry, the Pembroke School Weekend Bagged Lunch program and the IFUMC Free Community Dinners. Participants also collected 221 food items from village residents along their route. (Photo courtesy of St. Maximilian Kolbe Parish)

Collect baby and little children clothing,

Read the newspaper to an elderly person,

Visit the homebound with Holy Eucharist.

Today, together as Church we respond with outreach to those in need. With our heartfelt spirit of compassion and love we touch the lives of many. This is only the beginning as we experience the walk of Jesus, His example and invitation to serve. Let us continue with selflessness and a desire never to forget those whom God sends our way.