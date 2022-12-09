Mercy Hospital of Buffalo has been named to U.S. News & World Report’s 2022-2023 Best Hospitals list as a High Performing Hospital in Heart Attack Care.

“This national recognition signals to our patients and community that Mercy Hospital provides among the highest quality cardiac care in the nation,” said Hospital President Marty Boryszak. “This rating is also a reflection of the skill and dedication of our providers at the Heart Center at Mercy Hospital, which serves patients from throughout Catholic Health.”

According to U.S. News & World Report, an overall rating of “high performing” indicates a hospital is significantly better than the national average in a given procedure or condition, and “the highest possible rating earned by only a small minority of hospitals.” The sources of data included Medicare administrative claims, data from the federal government’s Hospital Compare program, the American Hospital Association annual survey, clinical registry data, external certifications, and post-discharge inpatient surveys.

“These rankings are a testament to our team’s extraordinary commitment to providing the highest-level of patient care and safety,” said Henry Meltser, MD, medical director of the Cardiovascular Catheterization Laboratory. “We are proud of our physicians, nurses and support staff who continue to shine every day and whose dedication to our patients has helped us earn this distinguished achievement.”

U.S. News & World Report evaluates more than 4,500 medical centers nationwide in 25 specialties, procedures and conditions. The Best Hospitals rankings are based on criteria such as patient survival and safety data, the number of times a given procedure is performed, infection rates, readmission rates, and other quality measures in a given specialty.

The rankings are produced by U.S. News with RTI International, a leading research organization based in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.