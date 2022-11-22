LOADING

Blessed Sacrament offers Taizé prayer service for Advent

wnycatholic November 22, 2022
The Adult Faith Formation Committee of Blessed Sacrament Parish in Buffalo is pleased to announce that a Taizé Prayer Service for Advent will be held on Sunday, Dec. 4, at 5 p.m. in Blessed Sacrament Church located at 1029 Delaware Ave. Friends, family and neighbors are invited to attend this ecumenical prayer service.

In this very busy world, and especially during the holiday season, it can be difficult to set aside time to be quiet and to be present to the Lord. Blessed Sacrament Parish invites you to spend 60 minutes in an evening of meditative prayer.

The practice of Taizé Prayer was begun in Taizé, the Burgundy region of France, during World War II. The prayer service is characterized by repetitive, mantra-like songs (such as “Jesus, Remember Me”), prayerful silence, and short scriptural readings. These elements guide the focus of the prayer service that is held in a candle-lit environment.

Free, off-street parking is available in the parking lot of the Catholic Academy of West Buffalo. The lot can be entered on Delaware Avenue at Lexington Avenue or from Linwood Avenue.

