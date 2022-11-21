KENMORE — The board of trustees at Mount St. Mary Academy announced a new executive team and four new board members for the 2022-2023 school year. Colleen Allen, Esq., class of 1998, will serve as president. Allen currently serves as chief legal officer at Aither Health and previously was senior deputy counsel at Independent Health from 2017-2021.

Under Allen’s leadership, the board of trustees will collaborate to compile a comprehensive five-year strategic plan leading the academy into its 100th anniversary in 2027, while also continuing to expand the academy’s educational mission and fundraising efforts.

Dan Cavarello, Esq., partner with Sugarman Law Firm and Town of Tonawanda Justice, will serve as vice president. Mary Balkin Cannata, Esq., class of 2008, an associate attorney with Lippes Mathias LLP, will serve as treasurer/finance. Rounding out the executive team as secretary is Maria Velasco Deyell, class of 1995, who is a leadership coach and project director at Truepen Coaching.

New to the board this year are Mary Emminger, class of 2010, physical therapist for Erie 1 Boces; Chloe MacDonald Bree, Esq., class of 2009, labor and employment attorney at Harter Secrest & Emery LLP; Joseph Martone, communications manager at the Diocese of Buffalo; and Mary Klocke Power, class of 1979, founder and principal of Beacon Alliance.

Continuing their terms on the MSM board are Jennifer Gress Carr, class of 1995; Joseph Kreuz; Amanda Mays, class of 2002; Dr. Douglas Regan; Sister Rosemary Riggie, SSMN, class of 1971; Roslyn Romanowski, MD., class of 1978; Michael Samulski; Margaret O’Brien Simons, class of 1978; and Josephine Ossei-Anto Theal, class of 2006.

“The Mount St. Mary community is pleased to welcome the new members on our board of trustees,” said Principal Katherine Spillman. “All members of this board are not only dedicated to our school, but have the leadership and professional experience in their fields to help us thrive.”