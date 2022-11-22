Sister Edward Catherine Barrett, teacher, missionary and nurse, died Sept. 7, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Motherhouse, Allegany.

Sister Edward Catherine Barrett, OSF

Born to Edward and Catherine (Howard) Barrett of Buffalo on Jan. 6, 1930, Teresa Elizabeth Barrett attended Holy Family Elementary School and Mercy Academy, both in Buffalo, graduating in 1949. She attended St. Elizabeth Teachers College in Allegany, graduating from St. Bonaventure University with a bachelor of science degree in Education.

Sister Theresa entered the Franciscan Sisters of Allegany order on Sept. 1, 1949; was received into the Congregation on Aug. 15, 1950; and professed her final vows on Aug. 16, 1957, taking the name Sister Edward Catherine. As an Allegany Franciscan for 73 years, she lived joyfully her call to reflect God’s love and mercy to all with whom she came in contact.

Sister Edward Catherine taught in congregational schools in New Jersey, New York, Florida and Texas. In 1966, she volunteered for missionary work in Bolivia. Upon returning to the United States, she attended Tomlinson Vocational School in St. Petersburg, Florida, earning her certification as a licensed practical nurse. Her first ministry as an LPN was at St. Francis Hospital in Miami followed by St. Francis Hospital in Olean.

Following several years working in health care, Sister was transferred to St. Elizabeth Motherhouse where she was the director of housekeeping for the next seven years.

Always being available, she accepted the responsibility to be the interim manager of Sister Pat’s Home in Olean for a year. Upon return to the motherhouse, she assumed part-time ministry as switchboard operator and assistant in the infirmary. Though officially retired in 2006, Sister Edward Catherine was always known for helping others and this continued for the remainder of her life.

She is predeceased by her parents, Edward and Catherine Barrett, brothers: Edward, John and Michael Barrett; sisters, Mary Guyette and Elizabeth O’Connor. She is survived by a sister, Catherine Kenefick.

Burial took place at St. Bonaventure Cemetery in Allegany.