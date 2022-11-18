LOADING

Black Catholic History: A Legacy of Pain and Triumph

wnycatholic November 18, 2022
In November, we commemorate National Black Catholic History Month. It is a time of solemnity and celebration – hence the theme “A Legacy of Pain and Triumph,” chosen during the Diocese of Buffalo 175th anniversary year. During this time I think of the African American spiritual which captures the sentiment of the faith journey of many African American Catholics. It goes like this, “Walk together, children, don’t you get weary, there’s a great camp meeting in the promised land.” 

On behalf of the Office of Cultural Diversity, it is a pleasure to bring to you a special slideshow, “Black Catholic History: A Legacy of Pain and Triumph.” I extend a heartfelt thanks to Dr. Althea Porter for designing the slide show. View it here. For best viewing use Windows 11 PPT, click on Slide Show, and click on From Beginning to play. 

Please join the African American Commission as they host a special virtual program in honor of National Black History Month on Monday, Nov. 28 at 7 p.m. Zoom details are here

Let us continue to lift up in prayer the causes for canonization of Venerable Pierre Toussaint, 1766-1853, Venerable Henriette Delille, SSF 1813-1862, Servant of God Julia Greeley, 1840-1918, Venerable Father Augustus Tolton, 1854-1879, and Servant of God Sister Thea Bowman, FSPA 1937-1990.

