LOADING

Type to search

Features Parish Life

Former St. Ann property sold to local group

Patrick J. Buechi November 18, 2022
Share

The sale of the former St. Ann Church property located at 651 Broadway, Buffalo, closed Wednesday, Nov. 16. The complex contains the former church, school and convent.

St. Ann Church, corner of Broadway and Emslie Street (Photo courtesy of St. Ann’s Church and Shrine)

The property was purchased by Buffalo Crescent Holdings Inc. for $250,000. The company plans on converting the property into a downtown Islamic center.

St. Ann Church was completed in 1886 and was an active parish in the Diocese of Buffalo until 2007, when it merged with SS. Columba-Brigid Parish. All activities ceased at St. Ann’s in 2013.

The former rectory, which was converted to apartments in 1993 by Delta Development, also is being sold to Buffalo Crescent Holdings in a separate transaction.

Religious artifacts and statues will be removed from the church according to diocesan guidelines to assure placement in appropriate settings. Proceeds from the sale of the property will offset expenses incurred since 2007 for property maintenance and utilities by SS. Columba-Brigid Parish as well as maintenance costs sustained by the diocese.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Tags:
Previous Article
Subscribe!

Get our WNYCatholic newsletter in your inbox today!

 

All the latest local, national and world Catholic news, messages from our Bishop, stunning photography and inspiring feature stories — twice each week via email.

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Western New York Catholic, 795 Main St., Buffalo, NY, 14203, http://www.wnycatholic.org. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact
@Western New York Catholic 2020