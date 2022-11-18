The sale of the former St. Ann Church property located at 651 Broadway, Buffalo, closed Wednesday, Nov. 16. The complex contains the former church, school and convent.

St. Ann Church, corner of Broadway and Emslie Street (Photo courtesy of St. Ann’s Church and Shrine)

The property was purchased by Buffalo Crescent Holdings Inc. for $250,000. The company plans on converting the property into a downtown Islamic center.

St. Ann Church was completed in 1886 and was an active parish in the Diocese of Buffalo until 2007, when it merged with SS. Columba-Brigid Parish. All activities ceased at St. Ann’s in 2013.

The former rectory, which was converted to apartments in 1993 by Delta Development, also is being sold to Buffalo Crescent Holdings in a separate transaction.

Religious artifacts and statues will be removed from the church according to diocesan guidelines to assure placement in appropriate settings. Proceeds from the sale of the property will offset expenses incurred since 2007 for property maintenance and utilities by SS. Columba-Brigid Parish as well as maintenance costs sustained by the diocese.