Notre Dame Academy hosted a Sock-tober, collecting and delivering over 600 pairs of differently sized socks to the Response to Love Center.

Sister M. Johnice Rzadkiewicz, CSSF, with the help of two volunteers, accepts a donation of socks from Notre Dame Academy of South Buffalo. (Photo courtesy in Notre Dame Academy)

This schoolwide service project was designed to help the students learn about the October virtue of courage, and was tied into the corporal work of mercy to clothe the naked. The NDA Saints discovered that courage is bravery in the face of fear. You always need to do the right thing even when it is hard or scary. Those who are courageous, do not give up. You try new things. You admit mistakes. Courage is the strength in your heart.