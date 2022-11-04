As the Diocese of Buffalo celebrates its 175th anniversary, everyone at the diocese encourages the faithful to explore the varied parishes that enhance the spirituality and beauty of the eight counties of Western New York. Religious and historical significance can be found by visiting some of the far-off worship sites.

This statue of Cardinal John Neumann stands outside Good Shepherd Parish in Pendleton. (Photo by Patrick J. Buechi)

Our Lady of the Snows Church in Panama has a Divine Mercy painting located in its sanctuary behind the altar which helps lead visitors into a state of prayer while seeking God’s mercy, love and forgiveness.

St. Mary Church in Mayville was built by the same craftsman who built Our Lady of Victory Basilica in Lackawanna.

St. John Gualbert Church in Cheektowaga has over 1,000 relics and has been dedicated as a diocesan shrine.

An online “Treasures of our Diocese” pilgrimage guidebook will help parishioners find their way through the vast riches of the diocese. The online guide tells of the history of faith and passion of the faithful in each parish.

Each entry has a brief history on the parish, along with photos displaying such items as the table that St. John Neumann used as an altar, the unique architecture which serves as a reminder of the faith of the people, beautiful stained-glass windows and statues. Links to the parishes are included for further online exploration. Addresses are included to visit in person.

Parishioners will not be disappointed when they visit each site on this pilgrimage. Mass times are available at www.Buffalodiocese.org/directory.

A stained-glass window from St. Teresa of Avila Parish in Akron. (Photo by Patrick J. Buechi)

“This really is a special project that will hopefully encourage people, not just the Catholics of Western New York, but all residents of Western New York, to get out and explore the churches of the diocese all across the diocese,” said Father Michael LaMarca, pastor of the Eastern Rural Roman Catholic Community family of parishes, who spearheaded the project.

A total of 76 parishes, two high schools and one college are represented, based on submissions.

The guidebook can be found here.