The Franciscan Friars and the community of Mt. Irenaeus invite everyone to their annual online auction, Nov. 4-13. Mt. Irenaeus is a Franciscan Mountain Retreat located in Allegany County .

The online Mountain Auction can be found at: https://link.edgepilot.com/s/dbf7cb17/lpZnILMru0qQVCczCnvi9w?u=https://www.silentauctionpro.com/bidonlinegrid.php?groupId=1691 and includes a variety of unique items, including original artwork and photography by the founder of Mt. Irenaeus, Father Dan Riley, OFM, handcrafted wooden crosses, signed Buffalo Bills memorabilia, and St. Bonaventure University apparel and gear.

All proceeds benefit Mt. Irenaeus and support the community’s work to live and share a Franciscan lifestyle of silence, simplicity, solitude and service.

The prayerful and contemplative lifestyle at Mt. Irenaeus celebrates and proclaims an active awareness of God’s presence with and care for all creatures. The Mountain community, open to all people, ages and cultures, is guided by a resident community of Franciscan Friars who model hospitality and relationship building along with the importance of inclusion and collaboration.